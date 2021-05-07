Mother kills infant in inebriated condition

A two-year-old girl was killed by her mother at Manikyamma Nagar under Rajendra Nagar police station here on Thursday.

The victim, Manasri, youngest of three children siblings, was playing in the house when her mother Sai Latha, 25, allegedly slit her throat in an inebriated condition.

As per the police, the offence took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday and came to light only late in the evening after the girl’s father returned home.

Sai Latha was taken into custody for questioning and a probe is on.