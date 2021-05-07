Hyderabad

Mother kills infant in inebriated condition

A two-year-old girl was killed by her mother at Manikyamma Nagar under Rajendra Nagar police station here on Thursday.

The victim, Manasri, youngest of three children siblings, was playing in the house when her mother Sai Latha, 25, allegedly slit her throat in an inebriated condition.

As per the police, the offence took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday and came to light only late in the evening after the girl’s father returned home.

Sai Latha was taken into custody for questioning and a probe is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 10:25:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/mother-kills-infant-in-inebriated-condition/article34509285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY