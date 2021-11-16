Mother and child centre opened at Yashoda

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 00:39 IST

Fully staffed with specialists in the field

To mark the occasion of Children’s Day, a dedicated state-of-the-art Mother and Child Institute was inaugurated in Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda by Hyderabad City Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel on Monday.

Hospital director Pavan Gorukanti said the women’s health department is fully staffed with specialists in the field including 24/7 in-house senior consultants in Obstetrics and Gynaecology to address all aspects of care from prevention, health screenings, latest in obstetrics including state-of-the-art labour suites, painless natural birthing, pre/post partum care to all kinds of high risk and precious baby delivery, minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries with in-house multi-speciality surgical, cardiac, intervention radiology, intensivist and other specialist coverage to provide the best possible care.

Similarly, the paediatric unit headed by senior consultant Suresh Kumar Panuganti and other experts now offer comprehensive multi-specialty paediatric care from child well being, screening, vaccination and other outpatient consultation to all aspects of in-patient care, including state-of-the-art PICU and NICU with 24/7 senior consultant coverage. Other achievement is management of extremely preterm deliveries and managing young patients on ECMOs with advanced modes of ventilation and other advanced level ICU care to match the best international standards, a release said.

