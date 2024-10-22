ADVERTISEMENT

Most grievances at GHMC’s Prajavani pertain to Town Planning section

Published - October 22, 2024 09:54 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi at the Prajavani programme held in Hyderabad on Monday (October 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Most of the complaints received at Prajavani programme, a weekly grievance redressal programme, held by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pertain to the Town Planning section. Action should be taken to curb illegal constructions; the orders were issued by the newly appointed GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi at the Prajavani programme, held on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 202 requests were received during the Prajavani. Of them, 51 pertained to the head office. And, of the 51, 22 were related to the Town Planning section, nine were to Tax section.

He instructed the chief city planner to hold meetings every month with officials from the Town Planning section, deputy commissioners (DC), section officers to review the number of notices issued, complaints received and action taken.

“The complaints should be reviewed and action should be taken by DCs. Minutes of the meeting should be submitted,” the commissioner said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He has asked officials to submit a report on the number of complaints, nature of the complaints received by each of the circles.He has asked the Veterinary wing to submit a report on the complaints received by the section and data on the number of dogs sterilised in each of the centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US