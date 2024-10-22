GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Most grievances at GHMC’s Prajavani pertain to Town Planning section

Published - October 22, 2024 09:54 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi at the Prajavani programme held in Hyderabad on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi at the Prajavani programme held in Hyderabad on Monday (October 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Most of the complaints received at Prajavani programme, a weekly grievance redressal programme, held by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pertain to the Town Planning section. Action should be taken to curb illegal constructions; the orders were issued by the newly appointed GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi at the Prajavani programme, held on Monday. 

A total of 202 requests were received during the Prajavani. Of them, 51 pertained to the head office. And, of the 51, 22 were related to the Town Planning section, nine were to Tax section.

He instructed the chief city planner to hold meetings every month with officials from the Town Planning section, deputy commissioners (DC), section officers to review the number of notices issued, complaints received and action taken.

“The complaints should be reviewed and action should be taken by DCs. Minutes of the meeting should be submitted,” the commissioner said. 

He has asked officials to submit a report on the number of complaints, nature of the complaints received by each of the circles.He has asked the Veterinary wing to submit a report on the complaints received by the section and data on the number of dogs sterilised in each of the centres.

October 22, 2024

