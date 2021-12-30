Most flyovers in city to be closed for New Year

Cyberabad police to close Nehru Outer Ring Road and PVNR Expressway for light motor vehicles

A majority of flyovers in the city will be closed from 11 a.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday in view of the New Year.

The Cyberabad police, who issued traffic restrictions and closure of certain roads, said that the Nehru Outer Ring Road and the PVNR Expressway would be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the RGI Airport from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Flyovers closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement in Cyberabad are Cyber Towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Mindspace flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar S.M. said.

The drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto-rickshaws should be in proper uniform and carry all their documents and they should not refuse ride on hire.

“It is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. A penalty of ₹ 500 will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply. People may send such complaints to us on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place etc,” he said, adding that the drivers should not misbehave with the public or demand excess fares.

Any bar/pub/club etc., knowingly or negligently allowing their customers/associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises would be dealt strictly and the concerned management would be prosecuted for ‘abetting’ the crime.

The management must educate their customers/associates on consequences of drunk driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They should stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises, Mr.Kumar said.

Further, the officer said that extensive drunk driving enforcement checks would be held across all the roads in Cyberabad and vehicles would be taken for ‘temporary safe custody’ on non-production of documents.

It is the duty of the vehicle drivers to stop and show the documents and also obey the instructions of traffic police on public roads as per law, he said and added that on such seizure of the vehicles, violators should make their own arrangements for further travel.

Usage of high-decibel music systems in the vehicles is prohibited and vehicles will be detained.

Overcrowding in vehicles/travelling on top of vehicles/creating nuisance in public places will also lead to strict action as per law, the officer said.

Consequences of drunk driving

Drunk driving cases would be booked against every person driving under the influence of alcohol and would be produced in the court of law. A penalty of ₹ 10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months for the first offence and a penalty of ₹ 15,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years for a second or subsequent offence, would be sentenced by the court.

Also, all their driving licences will be seized and sent to concerned RTOs for suspension as per Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. For the first offence, the DL would be suspended for three months and for the second and subsequent offences, it would be revoked permanently making the person ineligible to drive in India.

Further, if any person commits a road accident that results in the death of a person, they would be booked under Section 304 part-II (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and would be sent to jail.