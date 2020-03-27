Mosques remain shut for Friday prayers

A vast majority of mosques in the city remained closed for the public on Friday.

The move came in the wake of religious leaders, public representatives and the Telangana State Waqf Board directing mosque managing committees not to allow congregations as a measure to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday morning released a video message in which he appealed to people not to congregate in masjids, but pray from home.

“It is my earnest appeal to you that you pray Zuhr (afternoon prayers) at home. Do not be reckless. If this virus spreads, then remember,” he said, and added that as compared to the developed countries, India does not have adequate medical infrastructure and asked people not to take chances. “It is in accordance with the sharia that we protect lives as it is a responsibility. If you go in public and congregate, this virus can spread,” he said.

Soon after muezzins gave the call to prayer from neighbourhood mosques, they announced on the public address systems that locals pray from home.

The historic Mecca Masjid, which sees thousands of congregants on Fridays, wore a deserted look with only staff praying.

Several mosques locked their gates, while others displayed a copy of the notice of the TSWB dissuading congregational prayers. The Spanish Mosque in Begumpet posted a notice which read, “Admission for Imam, Muezzin and committee. All others please pray at your home (do not come even for juma) until further orders. Please cooperate and do not disturb.”