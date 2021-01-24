Hyderabad

24 January 2021 23:47 IST

Protesters detained

Members of the Muslim JAC, who tried to stage a protest near the old secretariat against the demolition of two mosques on the complex, were detained by the police here on Sunday. Central Zone DCP P. Viswa Prasad said that 85 persons were shifted to various police stations across the city. They were let off in the evening. He said that anticipating a large gathering, police diverted traffic at

Advertising

Advertising

a few junctions.