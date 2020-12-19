More vehicles on roads, but skeletal attendance at offices

Hyderabad

19 December 2020

Mobility data reveals how citizens are spending time since the pandemic

There are more vehicles on the road, more people are walking but not enough people are going to offices in Hyderabad since the outbreak of COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Mobility data from Apple and Google reveals how citizens are spending time since social distancing norms have come into play.

Public transport

In Hyderabad, use of public transport is still below 14% of what it was before lockdown was imposed in March. But public transport usage has improved from September as both the Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s services have been restored in the city.

In comparison, usage of public transport in Delhi and Mumbai is still just 60% of what it was before the pandemic.

Behavioural change

The data also shows how driving or private transport has shown an uptick with 36% more drivers on the road in Hyderabad as compared to the first few weeks of 2020. A comparison with other Indian metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, shows how dramatic the behaviour change has been in Hyderabad. While the other metros are barely recovering, Hyderabad has seen more people driving and walking. Even in workplaces, Hyderabad has recovered faster compared to other metropolitan cities in India.

The community mobility data based on anonymised phone usage is being shared publicly by the software companies to help policy planners help prioritise and understand citizen behaviour to fight the pandemic.

While more vehicles are on the road in Hyderabad, the retail and recreation sector has still not recovered and is -35% of what it was in the early part of the year.

Park usage

Parks in the city have been allowed to open up under Lockdown 4 norms late in September, and the Nehru Zoological Park opened in October, but fewer people are venturing into open spaces. According to data, the usage of parks has remained below 52% of what it was earlier.