More solar power for South Central Railway

The South Central Railway (SCR), which is generating around 7.2 MW solar power, has plans to set up land-based solar plants on vacant lands and along the track under public-private partnership mode. This will help in generation of power about 9.1 MW units per annum, resulting in saving of about ₹4.86 crore, said principal chief electrical engineer Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.
He was participating in a webinar on National Energy Conservation held at Rail Nilayam as a part of the Energy Conservation Week. Earlier, SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya pointed out the zone was the first in Indian Railways to introduce ‘Energy Neutral’ stations towards adopting energy conservation measures and brought forth innovative concepts installing solar roof cover over platform and day light pipes, energy efficient gadgets, LED lighting, brushless electric motor energy saving fans, inverter type ACs, etc.
Additional general manager Arun Kumar Jain also spoke, a press release said.
