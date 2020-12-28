More Rohingya expected to come to Hyderabad

Door-to-door profiling of refugees almost completed: CP

Influx of Rohingya into the city is being monitored closely with different levels of intelligence inputs, as there are clear leads pointing to the fact that those skipping banishment to Bangladesh Island are heading to India.

“With Bangladesh government shipping most of the refugees to an Island, there is clear pattern emerging that these people are heading to India, and especially Hyderabad,” Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said.

Assessing the growing number of Rohingya in Rachakonda Commissionerate, he said that door-to-door profiling of refugees including collecting their biometrics has almost been completed. Tracing and tracking of these refugees and their social assimilation is an ongoing task, he clarified.

“There are over 4,500 Rohingya in Rachakonda, and most of them are already documented. Their data is available with us,” he said. The involvement of these refugees in crimes is a cause of concern as they were already booked in 66 cases for their involvement in different cases, including drugs, fraudulently obtaining Indian identity cards including voter IDs, passports, Aadhaar cards etc. Two of them were already convicted for their offences, Mr. Bhagwat said, and added that two more refugees were booked recently for their illegal stay in the camps.

When asked whether the convicted Rohingyas would be deported,the Commissioner said that there are no such instructions as of now on deportation. Earlier, he said that the court trial is yet to begin in most of the cases related to slain Maoist-turned gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, while in some cases they are yet to file the charge-sheets in the court.