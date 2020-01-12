More relief for ailing ex-coach

BCCI senior selection panel chairman M.S.K. Prasad called on ailing cricket coach M.R. Baig at a private hospital here on Saturday before the latter was discharged after being treated for ulcer.

Baig, 79, was a BCCI coach along with Hemu Adhikari for the national camps at Lal Bahadur Stadium here in the late 70s when big names like Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Shivlal Yadav were there.

Mr. Prasad, who was also a trainee of Baig at one time, informed The Hindu that when his friend Prakash told him about the coach’s ill-health, he immediately made made a visit to him at the hospital. “That’s when I spoke to V.V.S. Laxman (former India cricketer) and explained about Baig sir’s condition. He immediately agreed to bear the entire medical expenses. Though both of us can clear the bills irrespective of the amount, we later agreed that we should give an opportunity to all those players who have trained under him to contribute,” he explained.

The duo added a few international players to a WhatsApp group and all of them “poured out their love and affection with unbelievable contributions”. Donations have also been requested from players’ association of Hyderabad as well as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Prasad said.

But, thanks to the initiative of Hari Prasad, CEO of Apollo Hospital and a former Ranji player trained by Mr Baig, a huge discount was given in the medical bill when he was discharged on Saturday. Balance of the money pooled in will be put into a fixed deposit so that the family members can be benefited by way of the recurring interest generated from the fund, explained Prasad.

“I am grateful to all the cricketers, well-wishers and friends who have come forward and raised such a huge amount. We are all indebted to Baig saab and wish him a speedy recovery. We will also try our best so that he gets the prestigious Dronacharya Award,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, HCA Secretary R. Vijayanand informed the association will also give ₹3 lakh purse to Mr. Baig.