More rain forecast

Cloudy sky and intermittent rainfall across the twin cities brought down the day temperature by seven degrees to 32.6 degree C with night continuing to be warm at 25.8 degree C on Sunday. More rainfall with thunder showers has been forecast for the capital and rest of State by the India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places all over the State - Itikyal (Jogulamba Gadwal) 5 cm, Manopad (Jogulamba Gadwal) 5 cm, Damaragidda (Narayanpet) 3 cm, Maldakal (Jogulamba Gadwal) 3 cm, Narayanpet (Narayanpet) 3cm, Waddepalli (Jogulamba Gadwal) 2 cm, Makthal ( Narayanpet) 2 cm, Aswaraopeta (B. Kothagudem) 2 cm, Maganoor (Narayanpet) 2 cm.

Highest day temperature has been reported from Nalgonda at 42.5 degree C followed by Medak at 41.8 degree C and Adilabad at 41.3 degree C - while the lowest minimum temperature has been recorded at Medak - 22 degree C.

