More rain forecast in Telangana for 3 days

Under influence of a well marked low pressure area lying over west-central Bay of Bengal

The Met Department has forecast increase in the intensity of rainfall across the State over the next days under the influence of a well marked low pressure area now lying over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

It is expected to move west-north westwards during the next three days.

Average rainfall

According to the weathermen, the average rainfall recorded in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Monday was 23.4 mm against the normal of 3.6 mm.

The chief amounts of rain recorded was at Valigonda (145.1 mm), Govindaraopet (118.5 mm), Tadvai (106.8 mm), Kethepalle (101 mm), Mutharam (96.8 mm), Kataram (94.9 mm), Dharmasagar (92.1 mm) and Saligouraram (90.7 mm).

Besides, Kasipet (88.9 mm), Mahadevpur (87.8 mm), Kamalapur (83.7 mm), Sathupalle (82.7 mm), Dharmapuri (78.5 mm), Khilla Warangal (77.8 mm), Husnabad (75.5 mm), Kollapur (74.6 mm), Khazipet (71.3 mm), Mangapet (70 mm), Suryapet (68.2 mm) and Nakrekal (66.1 mm). In GHMC area, Kukatpally received maximum rainfall of 27 mm.