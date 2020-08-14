More rain forecast across Telangana

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020 22:58 IST

Heavy rains lashed the State at several places across the State with the South West monsoon being active and also due to the low pressure across Bay of Bengal on Friday. It rained heavily at several places in J. Bhupalpally and at isolated places in Mahabubabad districts. More rain has been forecast for the next two days

Places which received heavy rainfall include - Venkatapuram (J. Bhupalpally) 16 cm, Venkatapur (J. Bhupalpally) 11 cm, Perur ( Bhupalpally) 11 cm, Eturnagaram ( J. Bhupalpally) 11 cm, Parkal (Warangal_rural) 9 cm, Hasanparthy (Warangal_urban) 9 cm, Mulug (J. Bhupalpally) 9 cm, Govindaraopet (J. Bhupalpally) 9 cm, Shayampet (Warangal_rural) 9 cm, Mogullapalle (J. Bhupalpally) 9 cm, Nallabelly (Warangal Rural) 8 cm, Bhupalpalle (J. Bhupalpally) 8 cm, Hanamkonda (Warangal Urban) 7 cm.

The twin cities received up to 3.5 cm of rain on Thursday, and though the sky was overcast throughout the day, it was only drizzle at several places on Friday. Temperatures recorded was 25.4 degree C during the day, five degrees below normal, and 21 degree C during the nights. IMD forecast more rain, and the day temperature is likely to creep up to 27 degree C while no major change is expected during the night.

