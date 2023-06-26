More rain ahead in Telangana, keep your umbrella handy

June 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Light to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has been forecast for most parts of Telangana for the next few days as the annual southwest monsoon progress has been normal in the region.

Telangana’s Ichoda in Adilabad recorded highest rainfall of 7.6 cm on Monday while moderate rainfall of about 1.6-6.4 cm was received at a few places except Adilabad, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy districts. Light rainfall of up to 1.5 cm was received at few places across the State.

According to the TS Development Planning Society weather report, within the capital region, Alwal in Medchal-Malakjgiri district recorded 0.8 cm of rainfall. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-37 degrees C during the day, while the minimum temperatures will be around 22-25 degrees C.

Within the GHMC area, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32-34 degrees C, and minimum temperatures around 23-25 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department weather bulletin said heavy rain had occurred in isolated places in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad with Sirpur in the district receiving up to 7 cm of rainfall followed by 6 cm at Mallapur in Jagtial while 1-5 cm rain was recorded at various other places in Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Malakjgiri, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddepalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

Hyderabad recorded 30.8 degrees C maximum temperature, which is a 2.6 degrees C departure from normal, and a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees C. The day and night temperatures could fall by a degree or more with generally cloudy sky and few spells of rain being forecast.