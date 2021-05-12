Hyderabad

More police barricades set up on TS-Andhra border

Police personnel stopping a vehicle at Ramakrishnapuram in Khammam district on Wednesday.  

Additional police barricades have been set up at the four border points in Madhira, Yerrupalem and Bonakal mandals along the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh as part of stepped-up security arrangements to effectively enforce the lockdown in the State.

Police have enhanced vigil at the entry points at Desinenipalem and Matoor cross roads in Madhira mandal in view of the ten-day lockdown, which came into force at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police sources maintained that inter-State movement of vehicles was being allowed in accordance to the stipulated lockdown norms.

There will be no curbs on the inter-district movement of vehicles during the stipulated four-hour lockdown relaxation period from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, a police officer on duty at a border checkpost in Madhira mandal said.

The police official added that it is mandatory to possess e-pass for inter-State as well as intra-State travel during the lockdown subject to fulfilment of conditions laid down in the lockdown circular.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 11:21:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/more-police-barricades-set-up-on-ts-andhra-border/article34545609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY