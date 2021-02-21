More Megastore ordered to refund ₹3 charged for carry bag, compensation of ₹15,000

HYDERABAD

A consumer disputes redressal commission directed a hypermarket to give carry bags printed with company logo free of charge to customers, refund ₹ 3 which the company had charged for a carry bag printed with its logo, and pay ₹ 15,000 as compensation.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II at Hyderabad bench comprising president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao, and members P.V.T.R. Jawahar Babu and R.S. Rajashree was dealing with a complaint filed by Baglekar Akash Kumar (21), a student, against More Megastore Retail Limited in Errumanzil.

The complainant stated that on June 1, 2019, he bought a product and paid ₹118 which included the price of a plastic carry bag. He stated that by charging ₹3 for the carry bag with its logo printed on it, the company had used the customer as an ‘advertising agent’, which is an unfair trade practice. He cited a Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission order.

For their part, the opposite party denied all allegations and contended that it did not force the complainant to buy the carry bag, and that no regulation mandates supplying free carry bags to customers. The complainant is free to bring his own carry bag to to purchase one and cited an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ernakulam.

It also contended that by providing plastic carry bags of 50 microns thickness, as mandated by Plastic Waste Management Rules, it is neither advertising itself, nor using the consumer as an advertising agent. It underscored that signboards are prominently placed at locations in their stores which encourage customers to bring their own carry bags, and that purchasing them is an optional.

Taking all evidence and arguments placed on record, the bench noted that the issue, which is disputed is whether the opposite parties have their customers as advertising agents by selling them carry bags with the company’s logo printed on them without prior notice so that they may choose.

“Disclosing the price of carry bags at the payment counter seems to be undoubtedly an “unfair trade practice” Under Section - 2 (1) (r) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 {Corresponding Section -2 (47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019}, (sic)” the commission noted, adding that the consumer has a right to know that he or she would be charged extra for carry bags, and also the specification and price for them.

The commission ordered the opposite party to not charge customers for carry bags with their logo. In case carry bags without logo are available, then these could be chargeable. The commission also directed ₹3 to be refunded, and compensation of ₹15,000 be paid.