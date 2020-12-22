More loanees lodge complaints

3 end life unable to bear harassment

A large number of people thronged the cyber crime police station of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commisiosnerates to report the alleged harassment and humiliation by app-based instant loan financial companies.

With police’s swift action against such companies following the suicide by three people in Telangana created furore, more number of people are approaching the police to report the harassment of the loanees.

Not only those who availed the loans, but also people who were constantly phoned by the customer care executives to inform them about the default by one of his contacts have lodged the complaints.

“Apart from the borrowers, we also received complaints from individuals who were getting phone calls from the companies informing them about the loan amount defaulted by their friends or people whom they know,” police said.

On Monday alone, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police received more than a dozen complaints, which are being verified before registering a case.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police who have already registered six cases against those online companies, booked one more on Monday.