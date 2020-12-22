More loanees lodge complaints

A large number of people thronged the cyber crime police station of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commisiosnerates to report the alleged harassment and humiliation by app-based instant loan financial companies.
With police’s swift action against such companies following the suicide by three people in Telangana created furore, more number of people are approaching the police to report the harassment of the loanees.
Not only those who availed the loans, but also people who were constantly phoned by the customer care executives to inform them about the default by one of his contacts have lodged the complaints.
“Apart from the borrowers, we also received complaints from individuals who were getting phone calls from the companies informing them about the loan amount defaulted by their friends or people whom they know,” police said.
On Monday alone, Hyderabad Cyber Crime police received more than a dozen complaints, which are being verified before registering a case.
Meanwhile, Cyberabad police who have already registered six cases against those online companies, booked one more on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath