More incentives under land pooling scheme

In order to get more traction for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s land pooling scheme, the State government on Friday issued orders with fresh guidelines for the Land Pooling, Area Development Plan, Development Scheme and other Land Assemblage Projects under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) .

As per the new guidelines, HMDA’s share of the total land pooled will be 40% under the scheme, while land owners will get 60%. Earlier, the land was being equally shared between HMDA and land owners after development.

Further, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority would have to earmark area for housing for economically weaker sections (EWS), and lower and middle income groups from its share of land.

EWS housing

The urban development agency would have to allot 5% cent for the EWS housing, and 10% each for LIG and MIG housing, as per Section 24 of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2008, the guidelines say.

The agency would have the liberty to amalgamate or group such allocated areas into one area within the scheme.

HMDA would bear the nala charges, registration and stamp duty of the sale deeds for allocated sites, and land use conversion charges too on behalf of plot owners.

Total project cost of land pooling should include development works such as roads, side drains, water supply lines, sewerage, electricity, landscaping and avenue plantation, besides other greenery, lake front development, if any, and others.

HMDA should execute the title deeds for plots in favour of the land owners within three months of the date of approval of draft development scheme, and within six months should complete physical demarcation of roads, open spaces, utilities, and plots.

Basic formation of roads with gravel should be finished in the first stage, while development of the remaining infrastructure should be completed in three years in a phased manner, the guidelines prescribe.

A press statement from HMDA said land pooling projects were in various stages of progress on 500 acres within Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits.