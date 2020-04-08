More contributions pour in for CMRF

Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) continued to pour in on Wednesday as well, with several individuals and organisations meeting Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and handing over cheques.

CMD of Rainbow Hospitals, Ramesh Kancharla donated 5,000 PPE kits, 10,000 N95 masks, and 2,00,000 3-ply masks worth about ₹1 crore while Botta Parvathaiah of Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, and D. Srinivas Reddy, MD, Optimus Drugs Private Ltd. donated ₹25 lakh.

Musi River Front Development Corporation chairperson D. Sudheer Reddy distributed one lakh sanitiser bottles and 30,000 cloth masks.

Other industry leaders and public representatives who contributed to the CMRF included SARK Projects India Private Limited - ₹20 lakh, TKR Educational Society - ₹12 lakh, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Telangana - ₹11 lakh, and SSB Infra Developers - ₹10 lakh, Bishop Joab Lohara, President AIM ASIA - ₹10 lakh, Shatabdi Townships Pvt Ltd - ₹10 lakh, Binjsaria Ispat Pvt Ltd - ₹10 lakh, All India Telaga Kapu Balija Sangham - ₹5,01,116, M. Sagar, Artist - ₹5 lakh, Shenoy Hospital - ₹5 lakh and Emmanuel Resorts Pvt. Ltd. - ₹5 lakh.

Minister KTR thanked the industry leaders for their contribution.