More buses for city favoured

22 July 2020 23:24 IST

Plea to bring bus service back to centre stage to help revive the economy

The city needs at least 5,000 buses to provide safe and affordable services to the citizens. This is essential as the city opens up again, and people resume work, said panellists at the Hyderabad City Dialogue, organised by SUM Net - Sustainable Urban Mobility, a civil society coalition, here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad contributes huge revenue to State and Central governments, yet it is not able to provide a good public transport for the public and it should be having at least 5,000 buses, as against the current fleet size of over 3,000 buses, many of which are very old and past their functional life.

“Hyderabad had among the best public bus services about 25 years ago but RTC has been neglected by successive governments. Bus-based public transport is critical to realise the basic requirement of ‘Roti-Kapada-Makan,” said former director of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Hanumantha Rao.

Hyderabad Urban Labs Anant Maranganti spoke about the need for bus services to be responsive to the needs of different commuters, especially those in informal occupations like domestic workers, employees of malls and commercial services, sanitation staff, office-goers and students. Private modes will only increase their cost of travel, worsen the air pollution, congestion and road crashes in the city.

C. Ramachandraiah of the Centre for Economic & Social Studies (CESS) observed that spending money on flyovers favours private vehicles instead of investing in bus services that benefit everyone. Hyderabad should take the lockdown experience as an opportunity to bring city bus service back to the centre stage of city mobility systems, said noted academician D. Narasimha Reddy, who chaired the discussion.

SUM Net appealed to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to invest in public bus systems as it would help revive the economy, help people go back to their work safely, reduce dependence on foreign oil and help cities to get back to normalcy faster, a press release said.