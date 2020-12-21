More biker deaths due to helmet-less riding

Half of the deaths in road accidents in the city this year could have been averted if bike riders and pillion riders had worn helmets, said Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar on Monday.

While COVID-19 lockdown slowed down traffic movement for a few months, overall numbers of road accidents and deaths thereof are anything but encouraging. About 226 persons lost their lives in 220 vehicle crashes in the last one year, and 119 of them weren’t wearing helmets, he said.

There is no major dip in the road accident deaths as the city reported 237 deaths so far this year as against 271 in 2019. However, there was a major reduction in death of pedestrians in road accidents — down to 68 from 106 last year.

Declaring 2021 as ‘Year of Traffic Awareness’, Mr. Kumar said that they would educate people on traffic rules and launch new initiatives to reach out to more people, especially schoolchildren. Amid coornavirus outbreak fear, drunk driving cases in the city also saw a sharp decline with police booking just 5,591 motorists this year, as against 29,756 in 2019.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Tarun Joshi said even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they verified 92,767 passport applications, and conducted at least 330 door-to-door verifications per day.