More Basthi Dawakhanas to be inaugurated soon

HYDERABAD

18 May 2020 23:13 IST

Ministers hold review meeting on disease control measures ahead of monsoon

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has directed officials to increase fogging and spraying activities to fight seasonal diseases, and asked them to ensure intensive sanitation and anti-larval spraying in high-risk areas.

Along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday, Mr. Rama Rao held a review meeting on containing seasonal diseases in Hyderabad in preparation for the oncoming monsoons.

He asked them to use floating trash collector machines to clean water hyacinth in lakes, and to set up an instant repair team to fix potholes on city roads.

Advertising

Advertising

Convergence meetings should be conducted at circle-level with departments concerned, and financial powers should be given to deputy commissioners to act swiftly on emergency works, he said.

Zonal commissioners have been asked to take stock of the situation in the respective zones, by involving public representatives and corporators, and additional fogging machines should be arranged to take up anti-larval spraying once in every five days and five times in a month.

It is the responsibility of the Deputy Commissioners to conduct awareness programs on seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, in coordination with colony and apartment associations from Tuesday onwards.

The minister emphasised on following physical distancing in these meetings.

Special equipment should be used for de-silting the nalas where necessary. The nalas should be barricaded and also sign boards should be kept near manholes to avoid accidents.

He asked them to take up cleanliness drives in the open plots, and to charge the plot owners for the same.

He issued directions for shifting of the construction debris to the processing plants at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda.

A total of 44 new Basthi Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics will soon be inaugurated in addition to the existing 123, he said.

Minister Eatala Rajender conveyed his appreciation to Mr.Rama Rao and the municipal officials for their relentless work for containing the spread of COVID-19 during the past two months.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar were present at the meeting.