‘More awareness needed on free telemedicine services’

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 23:04 IST

Governor emphasises use of eSanjeevani platform

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised the importance of telemedicine services offered free of cost by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during this COVID-19 pandemic as more people wishing to consult doctors on outpatient basis are increasingly relying on video consultation to avoid hospital visits. In this context, she has called for creating awareness of eSanjeevani, the free telemedicine service offered by the Ministry.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Improving tele-consultation services using eSanjeevani platform of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in Telangana State’ on Monday, Ms. Soundararajn said the free-of-cost online outpatient services offered as part of the national tele-consultation service need to be popularised on priority basis for the benefit of the people.

The Governor pointed out that there was an overwhelming response to telemedicine service during the recent floods in Hyderabad. “Telemedicine is free and safe. It would avoid further potential infections during the hospital visits. As clinics and outpatient department (OPD) services remain closed in most areas, eSanjeevani is a big boon for people,” the Governor added.

Patients with cancer, renal, gynaecology and cardiac issues and other complications other than COVID-19 can also utilise the eSanjeevani services through free OPD.

Ms. Soundararajan suggested utilising the services of retired doctors or other medical professionals who had shut their OPD clinics during the pandemic.

Executive director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bibinagar, Vikas Bhatia and eSanjeevani project director Sanjay Sood of C-DAC, Mohali were among those who participated in the webinar.