More Afghan students to land in city soon

HYDERABAD

25 February 2021 00:29 IST

Afghan food fest led by women chefs being planned: diplomat

The Afghan government is trying to ‘link’ the country’s students pursuing education in the city with the IT sector of Hyderabad, and more students are scheduled to arrive in the country, said Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, Muhammed Suleman Kakar.

The Consul General was speaking to the media on Wednesday about the plans of the Consulate in strengthening Indo-Afghan ties, including organising an Afghan food festival headed by women chefs here in April.

He said that while there is a presence of around 900 students in south India, there are more than 200 studying in Hyderabad, with another 48 scheduled to arrive here soon.

Advertising

Advertising

“Once they complete education, they go back to Afghanistan, which is a young generation. About 68% is the young generation. So they are the ones who take part in the contribution to the reconstruction and development of the country. They assume jobs in NGOs, civil society, government, private and public sectors. They receive quality education here,” Mr Kakar said, adding that the former Education Minister of Afghanistan Mohammed Mirwais Balkhi studied at the Osmania University here.

The Consul General is also in talks with the local business community -- such companies which specialise in software development. “We will be meeting more, and will have one-on-one meetings with them in Telangana. But obviously our students are here, and some of are studying computer science and computer applications. So we are trying to link them here and in Afghanistan so they can start something later on,” he said.