MoP asks States to vaccinate power staff on priority basis

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 23:03 IST

‘They are working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted supply’

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar has requested Chief Secretaries of all States to arrange and facilitate special vaccination drive on priority basis to all those working for power utilities including those working on contract basis.

It could be done by organising mass vaccination camps at appropriate locations to cover all the personnel working for power utilities to protect them from getting infected with the virus and to enable them to provide continuous service to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The request from the Ministry of Power was in response to an appeal made by the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), a national-level body representing power engineers, who earlier wrote to the Prime Minister to treat electricity employees as frontline workers as they were working round the clock during pandemic and maintaining uninterrupted power supply.

Advertising

Advertising

In its letter, the AIPEF brought to the Centre’s notice that thousands of power sector employees were already affected with COVID and hundreds of them had already succumbed to the virus. The present condition of surge in COVID would require uninterrupted power supply to hospitals, isolation centres, oxygen-producing units and other facilities linked to treatment of COVID patients.

President of the Telangana State Power Engineers Association P. Rathnakar Rao thanked the Ministry of Power recognising the need to vaccinate power sector employees on priority basis and asking the State government to take up vaccination on priority basis to them.

He requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, and Health Minister E. Rajender to issue necessary instructions to the Medical and Health Department and arrange for vaccination of all electricity employees on priority basis.