Monuments closed till May 15

The Central government on Thursday issued orders to shut down all Centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums in the country in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and the Charminar are the three sites which will be out of bounds for citizens.

According to an Archaeological Survey of India order, the initial period of closure is till May 15.

This is for the third time that the national monuments and museums are being shut down due to COVID-19. Visitors and tourists did not have access to Golconda Fort and Charminar for six months between March and September 2020.