Hyderabad

Monuments closed till May 15

The Central government on Thursday issued orders to shut down all Centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums in the country in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and the Charminar are the three sites which will be out of bounds for citizens.

According to an Archaeological Survey of India order, the initial period of closure is till May 15.

This is for the third time that the national monuments and museums are being shut down due to COVID-19. Visitors and tourists did not have access to Golconda Fort and Charminar for six months between March and September 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 12:09:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/monuments-closed-till-may-15/article34330434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY