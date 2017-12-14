‘Monthly interest on property tax dues’

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy has urged the property tax payers to pay the tax before the month end.

If not, monthly interest will be levied on the dues, he warned, during a review meeting on Thursday.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the collection of property tax and trade licence fee, and asked officials to issue notices to circles which are trailing in collection.

So far, the property tax collections stood at ₹737 crore aganst the targeted ₹1,400 crore, while the trade licence fee stood at ₹34 crore against the ₹50 crore target, the GHMC Commissioner pointed out.