Monsoon session of Legislature from today

Proceedings likely to be stormy as Opposition to raise failures of the government

The monsoon session of the State Legislature is all set to commence in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday even as the ruling and opposition parties are finalising their strategies that should be adopted during the session.

The situation arising out of the incidence of COVID-19, floods in the northern part of the State damaging standing crop, fire accident in the Srisailam left bank power house, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to divert Krishna water through Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and financial situation of the State are likely to figure prominently in the two houses – Assembly and Council. Several restrictions on the movement of Ministers, officials and media among others have been put in place for the session being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 and entry of the visitors had been barred.

It has been made mandatory for Ministers, MLAs and officials including those with Legislature Secretariat as well as media to undergo tests and obtain COVID-19 negative certificate for gaining entry into the premises. As expected, the COVID-19 situation in the State where the number of positive cases is inching closer to 1.5 lakh mark is likely to witness a heated debate in the House. The Opposition led by the Congress has resolved to highlight the failures of the government in early detection of the pandemic and taking measures to check its spread while the ruling party is relying on the effectiveness with which the State had handled the situation as compared to other States along with facts and figures.

Heated arguments are likely to be witnessed on the impact of the pandemic on the economic front where lower and middle classes took a major hit in terms of loss of employment while the government’s assistance in the form of cash and food grains was restricted to just two months. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Ministers and MLAs to come fully prepared to the Legislature so that they could effectively rebut any criticism from the Opposition benches and ensure that the session is utilised as a platform to propagate the good work done by the government.

The Congress Legislature Party will meet ahead of the commencement of the session on Monday to fine tune the strategies it had finalised for cornering the government on aspects like the conditions in State-run hospitals where COVID patients were being treated. The party is also likely to discuss about the restrictions on the media as these restrictions will not allow the Opposition to air its views on the issues that figured in the House.

The TRS has constituted teams of Ministers headed by Eatala Rajender to counter the Opposition charges on the COVID-19 situation while another group of Ministers are said to be studying the impact of the inordinate delays in the payment of the GST compensation, indecision on enhancement of reservations along with other resolutions passed by the State so that the BJP could be cornered.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will meet after the adjournment of the House on the first day to finalise the agenda for the session. The duration of the session as well as decision on whether to allow regular items like the Question Hour, Zero Hour and others would be taken at the BAC meet. The BAC would take a call on the introduction of the Bills including the new Revenue Act in the current session besides finalizing the number of days for which the House would be in session.