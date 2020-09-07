Monsoon session of Assembly till Sept. 28 with 18 working days

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being greeted on his arrival on the first day of the monsoon session of the State Assembly in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

07 September 2020 23:56 IST

Government likely to introduce new Revenue Act during the session

The State government is likely to introduce the new Revenue Act, a comprehensive legislation to ensure efficient and transparent functioning of the revenue administration, in the ensuing monsoon session of the Legislature which started on Monday.

Though there was no mention about the new Act, the agenda finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly said that the ruling and Opposition parties have agreed for discussion on revenue related issues for two days – September 10 and 11. The BAC, which met here on Monday after the House was adjourned for the day, finalised the agenda for the session.

The BAC had decided to conduct the monsoon session till September 28 with restrictions imposed in the light of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic set to continue till the end of the session. There would be four holidays including three Sundays and a second Saturday and the House would be in session on 18 working days till September 28.

Advertising

Advertising

Regular agenda items like the question hour and the zero hour had been allowed albeit with their duration shortened. Only six questions would be taken up during the question hour unlike the 10 in the past while the zero hour would be strictly confined to half-an-hour. The Opposition Congress insisted on discussions on important issues like steps taken to control COVID-19, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to divert Krishna water in the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and New Education Policy proposed by the Central government and the treasury benches agreed to allow them provided the Opposition benches do not side-step from the main issues.

The recently announced Layout Regularisation Scheme, implementation of SC/ST and BC sub-plans, prevalence of unauthorised liquor outlets (belt shops) and demolition of the Secretariat complex are also likely to figure in the discussions during the 18-day session.

The first day of the session was adjourned for the day after passing condolence motions in respect of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Dubbak legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy and few other former members who passed away since the House was adjourned sine die after passing the budget in March.