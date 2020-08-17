Monsoon session of Assembly from Sept. 7

The State Government has taken a decision to hold the monsoon session of the Legislature from September 7. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a high-level meeting held on Monday.

According to the officials of Chief Minister’s Office, the monsoon session is expected to discuss several key issues and take up several bills and resolutions and announcement of a few policy decisions. The Chief Minister and other Ministers who attended the meeting felt that the session should at least have 15 working days.

The Chief Minister asked the Ministers and officials to be prepared to give proper information to the members and people from the floor of the Assembly and Council. He instructed Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu to make arrangements so as to maintain social distance with the House and outside on the premises of Assembly and Council.