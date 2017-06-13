Monsoon keeps its date with Telangana

Monsoon has kept its date with the State. “The south-west monsoon has advanced further and covered the entire Telangana state today. We can expect heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days and isolated rainfall over the next five days,” said Y.K. Reddy of Indian Meteorological Department in the city on Monday.

“Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 18 and covered the State the next day. But this year, it has come on the expected date. The conditions are favourable for good rainfall all over the state,” said an officer.

Rain occurred at most places over Telangana: Chandrugonda ( Khammam) 6 cm, Nallabelly (Warangal) 5 cm, Ranjal (Nizamabad) 5 cm, Rudrur ( Nizamabad) 5 cm, Palawancha (Khammam) 5 cm, Bhuvanagiri (Nalgonda) 4 cm, Kotgiri (Nizamabad) 4 cm, Kothagudem (Khammam) 4 cm, Hasanparthy (Warangal) 4 cm, Burgampadu (Khammam) 4 cm, Varni (Nizamabad) 4 cm. With deep depression over Bangladesh, heavy rain warning was issued for entire Telangana and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Monsoon also advanced into north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, parts of Marathwada, and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.