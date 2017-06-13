Hyderabad

Monsoon keeps its date with Telangana

Welcome change: Dark clouds hover over Hussainsagar lake forcing rowers to curb their daily training on Monday evening.

Welcome change: Dark clouds hover over Hussainsagar lake forcing rowers to curb their daily training on Monday evening.   | Photo Credit: V_V_SUBRAHMANYAM

Monsoon has kept its date with the State. “The south-west monsoon has advanced further and covered the entire Telangana state today. We can expect heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days and isolated rainfall over the next five days,” said Y.K. Reddy of Indian Meteorological Department in the city on Monday.

“Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 18 and covered the State the next day. But this year, it has come on the expected date. The conditions are favourable for good rainfall all over the state,” said an officer.

Rain occurred at most places over Telangana: Chandrugonda ( Khammam) 6 cm, Nallabelly (Warangal) 5 cm, Ranjal (Nizamabad) 5 cm, Rudrur ( Nizamabad) 5 cm, Palawancha (Khammam) 5 cm, Bhuvanagiri (Nalgonda) 4 cm, Kotgiri (Nizamabad) 4 cm, Kothagudem (Khammam) 4 cm, Hasanparthy (Warangal) 4 cm, Burgampadu (Khammam) 4 cm, Varni (Nizamabad) 4 cm. With deep depression over Bangladesh, heavy rain warning was issued for entire Telangana and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Monsoon also advanced into north interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, parts of Marathwada, and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 5:20:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/monsoon-keeps-its-date-with-telangana/article18970194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY