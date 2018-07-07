Monsoon gets active across Telangana

more-in

The India Met Department said that the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana. It forecasts that for the next three days, light, moderate or heavy rainfall is likely to occur at most places across the State.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Kumram-Bheem Asifabad districts in the State.

Highest rainfall

Chennur in Mancherial recorded the highest rainfall of 11.2 cm followed by Julapalle in Peddapalle with 11 cm, while Machareddy of Kamareddy received 10.1 cm. Other areas that received heavy rainfall were Utnoor in Adilabad- 9.2 cm, Pegadapalle in Jagitial- 8.4 cm, Sultanabad in Peddapalle- 8 cm, Kamareddy- 7.9 cm, Sadashivnagar- 7.7 cm, Gambhiraopet in Rajana Sircilla- 7.5 cm, Mancherial- 7.4 cm, Ramagundam- 7.3 cm, Varni of Nizamabad- 7.2 cm and Khanpur of Nirmal- 7 cm.

As for Hyderabad , it had received a little over more than 2 cm rainfall on Thursday night and IMD the forecasts is generally cloudy sky with moderate rains in the city. The day temperature would continue to hover at 29 degree Celsius and night temperature at 23 degree Celsius.