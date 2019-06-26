Monsoon being feared but not celebrated in city, says BJP

The BJP has questioned TRS government’s commitment in addressing civic issues plaguing the twin cities.

The government’s apathy and lack of proper urban planning are responsible for the current mess “where monsoon is being feared rather than being celebrated”.

“When the TRS came to power in 2014 they promised to make Hyderabad a global city, but last Friday’s first monsoon rain threw the city into utter chaos exposing hollow claims of the government as it has not taken up any long-term measures. It has disregarded expert advice given by JNTU-H, NIT-Warangal, Kirloskar committee and Institute of Engineers through various reports,” said Karuna Gopal, member of BJP’s national manifesto sub-committee and president, Futuristic Cities on Tuesday.

At a press conference at the party office, she sought to know the extent of de-silting taken up on the stormwater drains till date and when it will be completed in all stretches. “The then Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao had stated that implementing Kirloskar committee recommendations is too impractical and expensive, but then why is the government hell bent on taking up flyovers as per the strategic road development plan with thousands of crores of investment, which is not needed,” she sought to know.

Preventing flooding

For the TRS government, Hyderabad is not priority and when the “city is sinking with bad infrastructure it does not even have a minister now despite six months of being voted back to power”, said Ms. Gopal. The capital urgently needs a comprehensive integrated drainage system and preventive measures to arrest urban flooding as there is also threat of water-borne diseases breaking out later.

The BJP leader lamented that the GHMC despite being the second ‘richest’ municipal bodies in the country by collecting more than ₹1,500 crore in property tax annually, contributing to 75% of Telangana GDP at ₹9 lakh crore and listing of its bonds on Bombay Stock Exchange, is unable to meet the infrastructure needs of the city.