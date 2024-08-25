GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monkeypox isolation ward set up at Gandhi Hospital

Published - August 25, 2024 08:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
The dedicated isolation ward with 14 beds at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. s

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gandhi Hospital has been designated as the referral centre for suspected monkeypox cases in Telangana. The hospital has established a dedicated isolation ward with 14 beds, seven each for male and female patients.

B Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, announced that the central government has supplied Telangana with 100 RT-PCR testing kits for monkeypox, which are now available at Gandhi Hospital’s testing lab.

“As of now, no cases have been reported in the State. However, all necessary measures are in place for early detection and management of any potential cases,” he stated.

On August 19, Minister for Health C Damodar Raja Narasimha conducted a review of the State’s preparedness for monkeypox.

Dr. Nayak added, “As a precautionary measure, the Telangana government has ensured that all hospitals are equipped and are on alert to detect, isolate, and treat any cases that may arise.”

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body, progressing from flat spots to raised spots, fluid-filled blisters, and eventually scabs.

