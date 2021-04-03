Monitoring of power load goes up

HYDERABAD

03 April 2021 23:07 IST

With temperature, consumption of energy is going up

As the consumption of energy is rising along with temperature this summer, power utilities have stepped up monitoring of load conditions in their installations as part of ensuring uninterrupted supply to all categories of consumers.

Instructions have been issued to field officers for continuous monitoring of load on power transformers (in the sub-stations), 33 KV feeders and to maintain at least 2% rolling stock of distribution transformers and, mobile distribution transformers, which are deployed as makeshift arrangement till the damaged/burnt (stationary) DTRs are replaced, and fire extinguishers to handle any electrical emergency.

Peak load of 13,688 megawatt (MW) on the transmission system in the State to date was clocked on March 26 and the highest consumption of energy at 282.73 million units (MU) was recorded on April 2.

According to officials, the peak load on the system was below 13,000 MW only on three days in March and the daily consumption of energy was between 259.36 MU and 281.46 MU during the month.

Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy instructed engineers at all levels in the utility to monitor supply position from their respective sub-stations during peak hours up to 9 pm every day till the completion of summer.

He stated that the maximum power consumption in Greater Hyderabad was 49.56 MU on June 2, 2014, and 119.6 MU in Southern Discom on April 3, 2014.

The highest consumption in the discom areas was 180.5 MU on March 26 this year and in Greater Hyderabad it was 73.84 MU on May 29, 2019.

The consumption was expected to cross 80 MU and 185 MU in Greater Hyderabad and Southern Discom, respectively.

In a video conference held with all chief general managers and superintending engineers of the discom along with Director (Operations) J. Srinivasa Reddy, the CMD stated that 56 power transformers, 1,725 DTRs and 11 sub-stations of 33/11 KV capacity were added to the distribution system to meet additional demand this season.

Maintenance works such as power evacuation at 75 feeders of 33 KV capacity, interlinking of 24 feeders of the same capacity, refurbishment of breakers, clearing of tree branches obstructing the power lines and load balancing of power transformers were also completed. In case of any power supply/voltage problems, consumers may lodge complaints on phone numbers 1912/100, TSSPDCL website and mobile app, Twitter and Facebook.