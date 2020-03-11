Money released to pay RTC staff salaries for strike period

Special Correspondent

11 March 2020 22:50 IST

The TSRTC employees would be paid salaries for the strike period as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The finance department issued the orders releasing ₹ 235 crore to pay salaries of the employees during the longest strike the RTC had ever seen. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Chief Minister also kept his promise of allocating ₹1,000 crore for the revival of TSRTC and the allocation was made in the budget as well.

He thanked the Chief Minister for the allocation and also the release of funds for payment of salaries of the strike period and appealed to the employees to put in more hard work and see that the TSRTC turns profitable soon.

