Money released to pay RTC staff salaries for strike period

The TSRTC employees would be paid salaries for the strike period as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
The finance department issued the orders releasing ₹ 235 crore to pay salaries of the employees during the longest strike the RTC had ever seen. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Chief Minister also kept his promise of allocating ₹1,000 crore for the revival of TSRTC and the allocation was made in the budget as well.
He thanked the Chief Minister for the allocation and also the release of funds for payment of salaries of the strike period and appealed to the employees to put in more hard work and see that the TSRTC turns profitable soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.