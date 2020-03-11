Hyderabad

Money released to pay RTC staff salaries for strike period

The TSRTC employees would be paid salaries for the strike period as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The finance department issued the orders releasing ₹ 235 crore to pay salaries of the employees during the longest strike the RTC had ever seen. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Chief Minister also kept his promise of allocating ₹1,000 crore for the revival of TSRTC and the allocation was made in the budget as well.

He thanked the Chief Minister for the allocation and also the release of funds for payment of salaries of the strike period and appealed to the employees to put in more hard work and see that the TSRTC turns profitable soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 10:51:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/money-released-to-pay-rtc-staff-salaries-for-strike-period/article31043475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY