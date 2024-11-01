ADVERTISEMENT

Momos food poisoning | Hyderabad police arrests six for death of a woman

Published - November 01, 2024 03:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad police arrested six people following death of a woman allegedly after eating tainted momos. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

The Banjara Hills police arrested six individuals from Bihar in connection with a food poisoning case that led to the death of a 31-year-old woman from Hyderabad and caused severe illness to others. 

The accused, who were running a momos food stall in Singada Kunta vegetable market in the city, were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, the accused - all natives of Kishanganj, Bihar - were identified as Almas alias Armaan, Sajid Hussain, Md. Raees, Md. Sharukh, Md. Haneef, and Md. Rajik—all operated food stalls in the Chintal Basti area of Khairathabad. 

The incident was reported to the police by Farooq Hussain, a resident of Banjara Hills, whose sister, 31-year-old Reshma Begum, allegedly succumbed to food poisoning after consuming momos purchased from the stall on the evening of October 25. Reshma’s daughters, Rimsha and Rafia, and multiple other customers also experienced symptoms of severe vomiting and diarrhea, necessitating hospitalisation. Reshma was declared dead on arrival at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on October 27.

Following this incident, in a bid to address potential public health risks, the Telangana government has issued orders to ban the production, sale, and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs across the state. The Commissioner of Food Safety issued the order on October 30 and will be in force for one year. 

