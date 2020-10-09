Moinabad case: Cong. leaders extend aid

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday extended financial assistance of ₹50,000 to family members of victim of Moinabad ‘rape and murder’ case.

Victim's sister , brother and other relatives met Mr. Shabbir Ali at his residence on Friday. Hyderabad Congress Committee Minorities Department chairman Sameer Waliullah and other Congress leaders had a detailed discussion with the family members on the status of case and also their economic conditions.

Shabbir Ali spoke to the investigating officer Ashok Chakravarthy and enquired about the progress of the investigation.

The accused Madhu Yadav is already lodged in prison and it would be difficult for him to come out on bail as he was arrested under PD Act, the police told Mr. Shabbir Ali.

The Congress leader said the victim, who was allegedly raped and murdered by the TRS leader, was the sole bread earner of the family.

He slammed the State government for not extending any financial assistance.

Further, the Congress leader said that the victim’s sister had no formal education so far. Therefore, he announced that he would bear all the expenses if any NGO provides her basic education, including Deeni Taleem.