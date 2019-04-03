Mohan Babu convicted in cheque bounce case

A local court here on Tuesday convicted veteran film actor Manchu Mohan Babu in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to undergo one year simple imprisonment. The 23rd Special Magistrate of Erramanzil Court also imposed a fine amount of ₹41.75 lakh on Mr. Babu in the case. Y.V.S. Chowdary, who directed film Saleem starred by Mr. Babu’s son Vishnu, filed the case stating that the cheque for ₹50 lakh issued by Mr. Babu towards remuneration was dishonoured. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate passed the order convicting Mr. Babu.
