Mohammed Pahalwan passes away

Mohammed-bin-Omer Yafai, popularly known as Mohammed Pahalwan, passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack.
A resident of Barkas, an area known to be populated by descendants of Yemenis, and a wrestler in his heydays, Mr. Yafai was named an accused in the Akbaruddin Owaisi attack case of 2011, in which he was later acquitted.
According to sources, he had complained of chest pain early on Tuesday morning. His family rushed him to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet where he breathed his last. His body was taken to his home in Barkas. The funeral is scheduled to be held at night in the graveyard near Masjid-e-Omer.
