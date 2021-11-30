Modi’s downfall has begun: CPI(M)

‘Repeal of farm laws is a victory of ryots valiant struggle’

Stating that the repeal of farm laws is a historic victory of the year-long farmers’ valiant struggle, CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the downfall of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has begun.

In an incredible show of unwavering perseverance and steely resolve, the farmers set an example worthy of emulation by all those fighting against authoritarian regimes, he said. He was speaking at the 21st district conference of the CPI(M) here on Monday.

Over 750 farmers have lost their lives in the year-long struggle against the black laws thrusted on the farming community by the BJP dispensation at the Centre, he said, hailing the farmers for steering the historic struggle to its logical end with insurmountable grit. The BJP regime at the Centre is hell-bent on selling the public assets across key sectors - including ports, railways, insurance and public sector, unlocking the doors for corporate loot, he alleged.

TRS blamed

He charged the TRS regime in the State with miserably failing to fulfil its electoral promises to the unemployed youth and leaving the farmers in the lurch. "The historic farmers’ struggle which emerged triumphant over the anti-farmer policies is a source of inspiration for the mass organisations to spearhead united movements against the anti-poor and pro-corporate policies of the persons at the helm in the State and the Centre," he said.

CPI (M) State secretariat members B Venkat, P Sudarshan Rao and B Hymavathi, party district secretary N Nageswara Rao, among a host of other senior leaders of the party, attended the conference.