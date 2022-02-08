Modi understands neither TS sentiment nor the emotions: Revanth

Congress protests across State against PM’s remarks

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted the sacrifices of Telangana people with ‘baseless’ and ‘irrelevant’ references to Telangana formation in Parliament, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy called for burning the effigies of the Prime Minister in all the districts to register their protest.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Congress MP said that the Prime Minister proved yet again that he was anti-Telangana and he was not aware either of Telangana's history or Parliamentary procedures.

Mr. Reddy said the PM stooped to a new low in parliamentary history with such sub-standard speech for any Prime Minister the country had seen so far. Speeches of earlier Primes Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, were always graceful while Mr. Modi had brought disrespect to the post of Prime Minister by indulging in extremely cheap and dirty politics.

Mr. Reddy said Mr. Modi also cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh by denying them special status as assured in Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara. Betrayal was not new to Mr. Modi, the Congress leader alleged and recalled how tall leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Keshavbhai Patel, and Arun Jaitley who strengthened the party were either unceremoniously shown the door or sidelined.

‘PM has no emotions’

At a separate press conference, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the ‘uncalled for remarks’ on Telangana and said the PM did not fulfil any promises made to Telangana in the Bifurcation Act.

Meanwhile, the NSUI cadre held protests at the State BJP office in Hyderabad against the PM’s remarks.