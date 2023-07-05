ADVERTISEMENT

Modi to visit Warangal on July 8, to lay stone for key development projects worth ₹6,100 crore

July 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Warangal on July 8 during which he will lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in the historic city around 10.45 a.m. on Saturday and attend a public programme, according to an official press release.

Foundation stone of 176-km-long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister at the public programme.

These include 108-km-long Mancherial-Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. The section will reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH 44 and NH 65, the press release said.

He will lay the foundation stone for upgradation of the 68-kmlong Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH 563 from existing two-lane configuration.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet.

To be developed at a cost of over ₹500 crore, the modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced Wagon manufacturing capacity. It will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as Robotic Painting of Wagons.

