Modi to interact with IPS cadets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with Indian Police Service probationers through video conference after the 'Dikshant Parade' (passing out parade) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Friday.

As many as 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women cadets, will graduate from the academy. The batch comprises 121 probationers of the 2018 batch and 10 probationers of the 2017 batch, NPA Director Atul Karwal said.

The passing-out parade is commanded by Kiran Shruthi DV of Tamil Nadu cadre. Adjudged best all-round probationer, she would receive the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Minister’s revolver.