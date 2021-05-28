Modi praise for MP Santosh

Green India Challenge creator and Rajya Sabha member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar’s efforts for increasing green cover got a shot in the arm with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating him for the effort.

In a letter addressed to him, Prime Minister Modi appreciated Mr. Santosh Kumar on the success of Green India Challenge and also for releasing the book ‘Vruksha Vedam.’ The Prime Minister felt that Vruksha Vedam book could educate people, especially youth, to understand the holistic relationship between nature and the mankind. He opined that people’s participation was necessary to Green India Challenge successful and appreciated the MP for ensuring people participation through his initiative.