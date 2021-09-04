‘Modi-KCR friendship led to Huzurabad poll postponement’

Hyderabad

04 September 2021 22:29 IST

Telangana Congress has claimed that the postponement of Huzurabad bypoll a day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi was another indication of their close ties and mutual political understanding.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said at a press conference that it was amply clear that the bypoll date was not finalised at the request of KCR to the Prime Minister as he was afraid of losing in Huzurabad. “When bypolls are being held in West Bengal and other States, why is it postponed in Telangana where COVID cases are far low?” he said.

Mr. Goud said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely candidate from Huzurabad and former minister Eatala Rajender might have now realised how dangerous it was to sail with the BJP. Mr. Rajender had been sacrificed for further strengthening the relations between TRS and BJP, he claimed.

It was yet again proved that State BJP leaders were not trusted by their party at Delhi and it was better they stop fooling people with their fake claims of exposing the Chief Minister’s corruption, the Congress leader advised. “They are mere pawns in the political game played together by the TRS and BJP.”

Dandora at Gajwel

Mr. Mahesh Goud said the weekly meeting of the TPCC committee had decided to conduct the Dalita Girijana Dandora meeting at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency on September 17. Another meeting was also likely at Karimnagar before that but final decision was yet to be taken.

He said YSR’s anniversary meet organised by Y.S. Vijayamma was nothing but a political show and the Congress leaders who attended it despite the party’s decision against it may have to explain their stand to the party high command. He reminded that YSR’s son Jaganmohan Reddy himself had abstained from it, revealing the true nature of the meeting. He said YSR was a Congressman and would remain one.