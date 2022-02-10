‘Modi is belittling TS movement’

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi charging him with “belittling” the separate Telangana movement and sacrifices of martyrs of the statehood movement by making “denigrating comments” on Telangana formation in the Rajya Sabha on February 8.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Dedicated Paediatric Care Unit (DPCU) at the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Thursday afternoon, he said the Prime Minister should tender an unconditional apology to people of Telangana over his “insulting comments” on Telangana formation.

Telangana was formed following sustained struggles with consensus among all political parties, he noted, criticising the Modi dispensation at the Centre for allegedly depriving Telangana of funds, institutes of higher learning while sanctioning them in various parts of the country.