Modi condoles death

HYDERABAD

05 February 2022 23:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , national party president J.P. Nadda, and TS state unit In-charge Tarun Chugh were among those who condoled the death of veteran leader and ex-MP Ch. Janga Reddy and conveyed their sympathies to the family members on Saturday.

TS BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar too expressed his deep condolences and prayed to God to give mental strength to bereaved family members. “Janga Reddy was a role model to every party activist and his death is a huge loss to the party as well personally to me also,” he told the media at the party office. He recalled the former MP’s work to strengthen the party in the united Andhra Pradesh and did not flich despite threats from the naxalites then.

Senior leader N. Indrasena Reddy said the deceased leader fought relentlessly for small states like Telangana and went to jail during the ‘Emergency’. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said Janga Reddy’s death was an irreparable loss to the state and the party . The relentless efforts made to bring power connections to the farmers in the rural areas would always be remembered, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

National OBC morcha president K Lakshman said Janga Reddy’s life would serve as an inspiration to the present generations and party would strive to live up to his ideals. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya conveyed his condolences.